CSIR UGC NET Result 2023: When, and where to download?

CSIR UGC NET Result 2023, CSIR UGC NET Result 2023 date and time: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon release the results for Joint CSIR-UGC NET December 2022- June 2023. However, the date of declaration has yet not been revealed by the NTA. According to media reports, the results can be expected anytime. Once it is declared, candidates will be able to download the Joint CSIR-UGC NET December 2022- June 2023 result from the official website of CSIR - csirnet.nta.nic.in.

CSIR UGC NET Result 2023: Where to download scorecards?

Candidates should note that the testing agency will release the scorecards along with the CSIR UGC NET Result 2023 on its official website. The direct link will be hosted at the website of CSIR - csirnet.nta.nic.in. Candidates will be able to download CSIR UGC NET scorecards 2023 using their registration number, date of birth, and other details.

The written exam for Joint Central Scientific & Industrial Research–University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (Joint CSIR-UGC NET, December 2022-June 2023) was conducted on the 6th, 7th, and 08th of June 2023 in 426 examination Centers located in 178 Cities across the Country for 2,74,027 candidates in the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

The provisional answer keys for the same were released on June 14, 2023, and the candidates were allowed to raise objections till June 16, up to 11.50 pm by paying a fee of ₹200/- (Rupees Two Hundred only) per question challenged as a non-refundable processing fee. Based on the final answer keys, the testing agency will upload the results. It is expected that the testing agency will upload the final answer keys and result altogether. Candidates have been advised to keep a close watch on the official website for the latest updates.