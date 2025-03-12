CSIR UGC NET 2025 answer key released, raise objections if any - How to submit representations The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the CSIR UGC NET 2025 final answer key. Candidates who appeared in the December session exam can download the final answer keys from the official website, csirnet.nta.ac.in.

CSIR UGC NET 2025 final answer key: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the CSIR UGC NET 2025 final answer key on its official website. Candidates who appeared in the CSIR UGC NET 2025 December session exam can download the final answer keys from the official website, csirnet.nta.ac.in.

NTA conducted the Joint CSIR UGC NET December 2025 exam on February 28, and March 1, and 2 in 326 exam centres located in 164 cities across the country for 2,38,451 candidates in the computer-based test mode. The NTA has uploaded provisional answer keys along with the question papers with recorded responses on the official website to invite challenges to the provisional answer key of any online question. The candidates who have doubts about the CSIR UGC NET provisional answer keys may raise objections by paying a fee of Rs 200 per question challenged as a non-refundable processing fee.

CSIR UGC NET 2025 final answer key: How to submit representations?