CSIR UGC NET 2024 December registration commences, here's how to apply, fee, and more

CSIR UGC NET 2024 December: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has started the online registration procedure for the Joint CSIR-UGC NET Examination December 2024. All those who wish to appear in the entrance exam can submit their application forms through online mode, csirnet.nta.ac.in, nta.ac.in. The last date for submitting the online application form is December 30. After the completion of the registration procedure, the testing agency will give another chance to the candidates who have already filled out their application form and wish to make changes in their filled application form. This facility will remain available from January 1 to 2.

According to the official schedule, the Joint CSIR-UGC NET Examination December 2024 exam will be conducted from February 16 to 28 at various exam centres. The candidates will be able to download their admit cards one week prior to the commencement of the exam. Candidates can check eligibility, how to apply, fees, and other details below.

CSIR UGC NET 2024 December: How to apply?

Visit the official website, csirnet.nta.ac.in, nta.ac.in

Click on 'CSIR UGC NET 2024 Registration/Login' flashing on homepage

It will redirect you to a new window where you need to first register yourself

On successful registration, proceed with the application form

Upload documents, pay application fee, and submit

Take a printout of the application form for future reference

CSIR UGC NET 2024 December: Application Fee

General: INR 1150

General-EWS/OBC(NCL): INR 600

SC/ST/PwD/Third Gender: INR 325

Who is eligible?

General/ Unreserved/ General-EWS candidates who have secured at least 55% marks (without rounding off) in a Master’s Degree or equivalent examination from recognized universities/ institutions are eligible for this Test. The Other Backward Classes (OBC) belonging to the Non-Creamy Layer/Scheduled Caste (SC)/ Scheduled Tribe (ST)/ Persons with Disability (PwD)/ Third gender category candidates who have secured at least 50% marks (without rounding off) in Master’s degree or equivalent examination are eligible for this Test.

Upper Age Limit

JRF: Not more than 30 years as on the 1st day of the month in which the examination is concluded i.e. February, 2025.

Assistant Professor: There is no upper age limit in applying for Joint CSIR UGC-NET for Assistant Professor.

Admission to PhD: There is no upper age limit in applying for Joint CSIR-UGC-NET for Admission to PhD.

