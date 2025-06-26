CSIR NET 2025 extended registration window closes today, how to apply, fee, and more CSIR NET 2025 extended registration window will be closed today, June 26. All those who have not applied for the CSIR NET 2025 exam can do so by visiting the official website - csirnet.nta.ac.in, on or before 11.59 pm. Check exam date, application form, fee, and other details.

New Delhi:

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the registration window today for the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research- University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (CSIR UGC NET 2025). Candidates who have not yet applied for the CSIR NET 2025 exam can do so by visiting the official website - csirnet.nta.ac.in. Earlier, the registration deadline was June 23, but it was extended to June 26. According to the revised schedule, the edit window will open from June 28 to 29.

CSIR NET 2025 is scheduled to be conducted from July 26 to 28. The exam will be bilingual (English and Hindi). Candidates will have to attempt the paper as per the language option exercised by them in the application forms. If there is any ambiguity in the question papers, the English language will be treated as final, said NTA.

CSIR NET 2025: How to apply?

Visit the official website of CSIR - csirnet.nta.ac.in. Navigate the link to the 'CSIR NET 2025 registration'. It will redirect you to the login window where you need to register yourself. On successful registration, proceed with the application form. Upload documents, pay application fee, and submit. Take a printout of the application form for future reference.

CSIR NET 2025: Application Fee

General: Rs 1150 General-EWS/OBC(NCL): Rs 600 SC/ST/PwD/Third Gender: Rs 325 Payment Mode: Debit/Credit Card/UPI or Internet Banking through any of the payment gateway of SBI/ICICI

How much stipend is provided to the JRF?

The stipend of a JRF selected through CSIR- National Eligibility Test (NET) will be Rs. 37,000/- per month for the first two years. In addition, annual contingent grant of Rs. 20,000/- is reimbursed directly to the fellow. The Fellowship will be governed by terms and conditions of CSIR, UGC or Research Scheme, as applicable.

On Completion of two years as JRF and if the Fellow is registered for Ph.D., the Fellowship will be upgraded to SRF (NET) and the stipend will be increased to Rs. 42,000/- per month for the 3rd and subsequent years, on the basis of assessment of Fellows’ research progress/ achievements through interview by an Expert Committee consisting of the Guide, Head of the Department and External Member from outside the University/ Institution who is an expert in the relevant field, not below the rank of Professor/ Associate Professor.