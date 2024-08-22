COMEDK Counselling 2024: Round 3 seat allotment result to be announced on THIS date, check here

Follow us on Image Source : FILE COMEDK Counselling 2024 Round 3 seat allotment result soon

COMEDK Counselling 2024: The Consortium of Medical, Engineering, and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) is all set to announce the third round result of the Under Graduate Entrance Test (UGET) 2024 counselling for engineering programmes. Candidates who participated in the counselling can download their results from the official website, comedk.org, once released.

As per the schedule, registered candidates can edit their choices from August 26 on the official website. The candidates can modify their preferences of courses and colleges by August 28. The result of the third round of seat allotment will be out on August 30. Candidates can confirm their seat and pay the fee by September 2.

What's next?

Candidates with 'Accept and Upgrade' or 'Reject and Upgrade' status in round 3 will get the option to 'Accept and Freeze' only. They will have to join the allotted college. There will be no option to cancel the seat in round 3 and the entire fee will not be refunded. The candidates can report to the designated college from August 30 to September 30. The seat confirmation along with the payment of the fee can be done by September 30. The exam authority asked the candidates to report to the college strictly as per the schedule and check the allotted college timings for reporting on Saturdays and other public holidays.

Important Dates: