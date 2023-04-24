COMEDK 2023 Registration last date today; Apply at comedk.org

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK COMEDK UGET 2023 Application Form

COMEDK Application Form 2023: The consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka will close the application process for COMEDK 2023 registration today, Aprill 24. Interested candidates can fill the COMEDK application form through the official website-- comedk.org till 4:30 PM.

Applicants will be able to edit their COMEDK application form 2023 between April 26 and April 29, 2023. The entrance exam for admission to various undergraduate programmes is scheduled to be held on May 28, 2023. The COMEDK exam will be held in two shifts. The first shift will be held from 9 AM to 12 Noon and the second shift will be conducted from 2 PM to 5 PM. Aspirants will be able to download the admission ticket between May 18 and May 28, 2023.

COMEDK 2023: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates seeking admission to BTech, BE courses must have qualified second PUC or 10+2 Higher Secondary or equivalent

examination from a recognised institution. The last two years of study should comprise of Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics with English as a compulsory subject. The General Merit candidates must have secured minimum 45 percent marks (40 percent in case of SC, ST and OBC candidates of Karnataka State) in Class 12 board examinations.

Candidates seeking admission to BArch courses do not require to appear for COMEDK entrance exam. However, the aspirant must have passed second PUC or 10+2 examination with at least 50 percent aggregate marks in Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics (45 percent for SC, ST and OBC candidates of Karnataka). Candidates are advised to thoroughly read the information brochure to get more details on eligibility criteria.

COMEDK Application Form 2023: Steps to Apply

Aspirants can follow the steps provided below to fill the COMEDK 2023 Application Form.

Step 1: Visit the COMEDK 2023 official website at comedk.org.

Step 2: Click on the 'COMEDK 2023 registration' link.

Step 3: Thoroughly read the instructions and proceed for online registration.

Step 4: Fill up the COMEDK 2023 application form and submit the application fee.

Step 5: Download the confirmation page and save it for further reference.

