CMAT admit card 2024 released: What to do if facing difficulty while downloading hall tickets?

CMAT admit card 2024: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit cards for the Common Management Admission Test (CMAT 2025). Candidates who are appearing in the CMAT 2025 exam can download it from the official website, exams.nta.ac.in.

According to the official schedule, the exam will be conducted on January 25, 2025. The exam will be conducted in computer-based test mode in 107 cities. Candidates will have to carry their hall tickets to the exam centres. Otherwise, they won't be allowed to appear in the exam.

CMAT 2025 admit card includes the details such as the candidate's name, photograph, signature, roll number, exam centre, address, date, and time of the exam. It will provide the instructions for the exam day and other essential information necessary for the smooth conduct of the exam. Candidates can download CMAT 2025 admit cards by following the easy steps given below.

How to download CMAT 2025 admit card?

Visit the official website, exams.nta.ac.in

Navigate the link to the 'CMAT 2025 admit card'

It will redirect you to the login page where you need to enter your details such as registration number, date of birth etc

CMAT 2025 admit card will appear on the screen

Download CMAT 2025 admit card and save it for future reference

What to do if facing difficulty while downloading hall tickets?

In case of any difficulty in downloading the CMAT 2025 admit card or discrepancy in the details contained in the Admit Card, candidates can contact the NTA Help Desk at 011-40759000 or write to NTA at cmat@nta.ac.in.

List of top institutions accepting CMAT scores

IIHMR University, Jaipur

Prin LN Welingkar Institute of Management Development and Research, Mumbai

Great Lakes Institute of Management, Chennai

Goa Institute of Management, Goa

KJ Somaiya Institute of Management Studies and Research, Mumbai

Amrita School of Business, Coimbatore

Institute of Public Enterprise, Hyderabad

SRM Institute of Science and Technology, Chennai

Jaipuria Institute of Management, Lucknow

