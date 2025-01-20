CMAT 2025 admit card: NTA to release hall tickets today, how to download

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY CMAT 2025 admit card today

CMAT 2025 admit card: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the Common Management Admission Test (CMAT)- 2025 admit cards today, January 20. All those who enrolled for CMAT 2025 exam can download their hall tickets from the official website, exams.nta.ac.in.

According to the official schedule, the exam for the Common Management Admission Test (CMAT)- 2025 will be released on January 25, 2025, in two shifts. The first shift will be conducted between 9.00 AM to 12 PM and the second from 3 PM to 6 PM in the computer-based test mode. The testing agency has already uploaded the advance intimation for allotment of exam city to the applicants of CMAT 2025. Candidates who have yet not downloaded it can do so by visiting the official website.

Once the admit cards are out, the candidates can download their hall tickets for the CMAT 2025 exam by following the easy steps given below.

How to download CMAT 2025 admit card?

Visit the official website, exams.nta.ac.in.

Navigate the link to the 'CMAT 2025 admit card' flashing on homepage.

It will redirect you to the login page.

Enter your credentials, such as registration number, date of birth and other details.

CMAT 2025 admit card will appear on the screen.

Download and save CMAT 2025 admit card for future reference.

CMAT 2025: Exam Pattern

CMAT-2025 will be conducted by NTA as three-hour entrance Examination in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode to evaluate the candidates’ ability across various segments like Quantitative Technique and Data Interpretation, Logical Reasoning, Language Comprehension, General Awareness and Innovation & Entrepreneurship, for admission to the Management Courses in the Academic Session 2025-26. The medium of Question Paper shall be in English only.

Type of Questions No. of questions Maximum Marks Quantitative Techniques and Data Interpretation 20 80 Logical Reasoning 20 80 Language Comprehension 20 80 General Awareness 20 80 Innovation & Entrepreneurship 20 80 Total 100 400

What is CMAT?

Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) is a National Level Entrance Examination for admission to management programmes in the country. This Test facilitates AICTE Affiliated/ Participating Institutions to select suitable graduate candidates for admission to the Management Courses in their Institutions.