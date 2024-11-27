Chhattisgarh NEET PG 2024 counselling: New schedule released for MDS/MS, and BDS stray vacancy round

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Chhattisgarh NEET PG 2024 counselling revised

Chhattisgarh NEET PG 2024: The Directorate of Medical Education, Raipur has released the 1st round allotment scrutiny and admission date extension notice and revised tentative schedule for Chhattisgarh National Eligibility Entrance Exam (NEET) 2024. According to the schedule, the last date for submitting the application forms is November 30. The round 2 choice filling will start on December 11 and end on December 15. The seat allotment procedure for round 2 will start on December 16 and result for the same will be declared on December 17. The scrutiny process is scheduled to be conducted between December 19 and 24.

After the completion of the scrutiny procedure, the candidates will have the chance to report to the allotted college. The reporting deadline is December 24. The admission process will begin on December 19.

Apart from this, the medical authority has released the NEET UG ( BDS) 2024 special stray vacancy round allotment notice. According to the release, scrutiny of the applications will begin on November 28 and end on December 2. The candidates can report to the designated college by December 2 till 5 pm. There will be no further facility be provided.

List of NEET BDS scrutiny centre

The scrutiny and admission process will be done in the following centres.

Maitri College Of Dentistry And Research Center

Rungta College of Dental Science and Facility, Bhilai

Triveni institute of dental science hospital & research centre

Chhattisgarh Dental College and Research Institute, Rajnandgaon

New Horizon Dental College and Research Institute, Billaspur

Documents Required