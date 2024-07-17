Chhattisgarh CG SET 2024 exam on July 21- Admit card download link, exam pattern, and other details

Follow us on Image Source : CHHATTISGARH VYAPAM Chhattisgarh CG SET 2024 admit card is now available on the official website, vyapam.cgstate.gov.in

The Chhattisgarh Professional Examination Board (CGPEB) has released the admit cards for the Chhattisgarh State Eligibility Test (CG SET) 2024. All those who registered for the CG SET 2024 exam can download their call letters from the official website, vyapam.cgstate.gov.in.

As per the official schedule, CG SET 2024 exam will be conducted on July 21 at various exam centres in two shifts. The first shift will be conducted between 10 am to 11:15 am and Paper 2 will be held from 2 pm to 4:15 pm.

To download CG SET 2024 admit cards, the candidates can download their call letters using their registered mobile number and password. The admit card includes the details of the candidate such as name, date of birth, photograph, exam date, time, venue and exam day instructions.

Candidates appearing in the above-mentioned exam are advised to carry their call letters on the day of the exam. Otherwise, they will not be allowed inside the examination hall. Candidates can download the Chhattisgarh CG SET 2024 admit card by following the easy steps given below.

How to download Chhattisgarh CG SET 2024 admit card?

Visit the official website, vyapam.cgstate.gov.in.

Click on the 'admit card' tab

Now, click on the notification link that reads, 'Chhattisgarh CG SET 2024 admit card'

A window will appear on the screen

Enter your credentials and click on 'submit'

Chhattisgarh CG SET 2024 admit card will appear on the screen

Download and save Chhattisgarh CG SET 2024 admit card for future reference

Direct link to download Chhattisgarh CG SET 2024 admit card

Exam Pattern

The Chhattisgarh SET exam comprises two papers: Paper 1, and Paper 2. Paper 1 will be common for all candidates, with 50 questions to be completed in one hour. Paper 2 is subject-specific, consisting of 100 questions to be completed in two hours. Candidates will get two marks for each correct answer, and there is no negative marking for incorrect answers.