CAT 2024 checklist: Don’t forget to carry THESE essential items at exam centre

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representative image

CAT 2024: Common Admission Test (CAT) is scheduled to be conducted on November 24 (Sunday), for admission to various management programmes of Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs). The CAT 2024 will be conducted in centres spread across around 170 test cities in three shifts: morning shift from 8:30 am to 10:30 am, afternoon shift from 12:30 pm to 2:30 pm and evening shift from 4:30 pm to 6:30 pm.

Candidates appearing for the exam must bring their admit card to the exam centre. Without the admit card, candidates will not be permitted to take the exam. Candidates are required to report to the exam center 30 minutes to one hour prior to the exam start time.

Here's list of essential items to carry at exam centre

Admit Card: Candidates must carry their admit card to the exam centre. Without the admit card, they will not be allowed to take the exam.

Voter ID/PAN Card: If there is an issue with the admit card, such as lacking a proper photo, candidates are advised to carry a valid photo ID proof like a PAN card, Voter ID, or driving license, or other government-issued identification.

Carry Photos: Candidates without a proper admit card can bring passport-sized photographs. These photos will be used for identification and verification at the exam centre.

Other Items: Candidates are allowed to bring a water bottle and a pencil box to the exam centre. Although the exam will be conducted in computer-based test (CBT) mode, candidates may also bring a pen or pencil for other purposes during the exam.

Items restricted to carry at centre

Electronic gadgets, mobile phones, and any other electronic devices are strictly prohibited at the exam centre. Additionally, candidates should refrain from carrying jewellery, bangles, or other metal objects to the exam centre.

The Common Admission Test (CAT) admit cards are now available on the official website. All those who applied for the CAT 2024 exam can now download their call letters using their registration number, date of birth and other details. IIM CAT admit card 2024 download link can be accessed at iimcat.ac.in.

CAT 2024: Exam Pattern

The full form of CAT is the Common Admission Test -- India's most prestigious national-level entrance exam. It permits aspirants to get into top graduate management institutes. There are a total of 21 Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) and more than 1,000 other MBA colleges that consider CAT scores.

The exam consists of three main sections: Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension (VARC), Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning (DILR), and Quantitative Ability (QA). The total duration of the exam is 120 minutes, with each section allotted 40 minutes. Candidates will not be able to switch between sections during the exam. There will be a total of 66 questions, presented in Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ) and Type-In-The-Answer formats. Each correct answer will earn three points, while one point will be deducted for each incorrect answer. Candidates are advised to prepare thoroughly to ensure they meet the requirements for this important exam.

Also Read: Is CAT 2024 admit card out? All details here

Also Read: IIM CAT admit card 2024 released, how to download