CA November 2024: Final, and PQC re-registration window to reopen on THIS date, complete schedule here

ICAI is to restart the registration window for the Final, PQC exams on September 11.

CA November 2024: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will soon restart the registration window for Chartered Accountants Final and Post Qualification Courses, including the Insurance and Risk Management (IRM) Technical Examination and the International Taxation – Assessment Test (INTT-AT). The move has been taken after receiving several requests from the students regarding the extension of the deadline.

As per the announcement, the registration window will be opened on September 11 at 11 am and will remain active till September 12. Earlier, the window to submit the online applications was 28 days which was reduced to 17 days to accommodate the exam dates since ICAI will be conducting exams thrice a year. Candidates will be able to submit their applications along with a fee of Rs. 600/- at the official ICAI website — icai.org.

The official notice reads, 'The students are aware that the Institute from this year has decided to conduct Chartered Accountants Intermediate and Foundation exams thrice a year which were earlier used to be conducted twice a year and accordingly the application window for applying online for the September 2024 Chartered Accountants Intermediate and Foundation examinations is shortened from 28 days to 17 days in order to accommodate the exam dates for the said examinations thrice a year and to adhere to timelines for various examination processes i.e finalization of examination centres, evaluation of Answer Books and timely declaration of results. The same timeline for opening and closing of examination application window was also made applicable to Chartered Accountants Final and PQC examinations scheduled to be held in November 2024. The Institute hosted the announcement on 18th July 2024 to the prospective candidates of Chartered Accountants Final and PQC November 2024 exams to provide them sufficient time and opportunity to apply online well in advance.'

How to register?