CA Inter Jan 2025 mock test series 1 exam today, question papers to be available by THIS time!- check here

ICAI CA January Exam 2025 Mock Test Series 1: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) is all set to start the ICAI CA January Exam 2025 Mock Test Series I process. Candidates can appear for the mock test papers either physically or in virtual mode. Students interested in physical mode may approach the respective branches in their area.
As per the official schedule, The Mock Test Papers Series – I will be conducted from 18th November & Mock Test Papers Series – II from 9th December for CA Intermediate students appearing in the January 2025 Examinations.
Question papers for each subject to be uploaded soon
The board will upload Question Papers for each subject at BoS Knowledge Portal on www.icai.org today, by 1:30 PM, Students have been advised to download and attempt these papers within the stipulated time limit designated for the papers.
The Answer Key to these papers will be uploaded within 48 hours from the date and time of commencement of the respective paper, as per the schedule. Students can examine their answers concerning the Answer Keys and self-assess their performance.
CA Intermediate January 2025 exam schedule
|Exam
|Papers
|Exam Date
|Exam Timings
|Group 1
|Paper 1: Advanced Accounting
|January 11, 2025
|2 pm to 5 pm
|Paper 2: Corporate and Other Laws
|January 13, 2025
|2 pm to 5 pm
|Paper 3: Taxation
|January 15, 2025
|2 pm to 5 pm
|Group – 2
|Paper 4: Cost and Management Accounting
|January 17, 2025
|2 pm to 5 pm
|Paper 5: Auditing and Ethics
|January 19, 2025
|2 pm to 5 pm
|Paper 6: Financial Management and Strategic Management
|January 21, 2025
|2 pm to 5 pm