ICSI CSEET Result 2024 out, follow for direct link here

ICSI CSEET Result 2024: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) released the CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) result, on November 18. The link to the ICSI CSEET Result 2024 is accessible on the official website, icsi.edu.

CSEET November 2024 exam was conducted on November 9 and November 11. Candidates who appeared in the exam can download their CSEET November 2024 results, which include a subject-wise break-up of marks, by entering their roll number and date of birth on the official website – icsi.edu. The CSEET November 2024 Result direct download link can be checked by following the easy steps below or by clicking on the link provided in this article. Candidates are advised to preserve their CSEET November 2024 e-marksheet for future reference as the exam authority will not release any physical copy.

How to download ICSI CSEET Result 2024?

Visit the official website, icsi.

Click on 'ICSI CSEET Result 2024 link' flashing on homepage

It will redirect you to the login page

You need to enter your application number, and date of birth and click on 'Submit'

ICSI CSEET Result 2024 will appear on the screen

Download and save ICSI CSEET Result 2024 for future reference

Passing Marks

To pass the CSEET exam 2024, the candidates are required to secure 50 per cent marks in aggregate and 40 per cent marks in each paper to clear the exam.

What's next?

Candidates who pass the exam are eligible to register for the CS Executive Programme. Those who do not pass may reappear for the CSEET exam to continue pursuing the CS qualification. As of now, the board has only released the CSEET results. It is expected that the authorities will release the CSEET 2024 ranks later. Candidates have been advised to keep checking on the official website.

Direct link to download ICSI CSEET Result 2024