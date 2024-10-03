BTEUP Scrutiny Result 2024 released at bteup.ac.in; how to download

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV BTEUP Result 2024 released

The Board of Technical Education Uttar Pradesh (BTEUP) has released the scrutiny results for the odd semester exams held in December 2023. Students can check and download their results from the official website, bteup.ac.in. To download the results, the candidates are required to use their enrollment number and other details on the login page. The link to the results can be accessed at bteup.ac.in.

The results have been announced in various categories including UFM Odd Semester December, UFM Special Back Paper December, Pharmacy Special Back Paper December, UFM Pharmacy Special Back Paper December, Revaluation Odd Semester December, Scrutiny Odd Semester December, Odd Semester December and Special Back Paper December. Candidates can download their results by following the easy steps given below.

How to download BTEUP Result 2024?

Visit the official website, bteup.ac.in

Navigate the link to the 'BTEUP Result 2024' flashing on the homepage

It will redirect you to a login page where you need to enter your enrollment number and date of birth

Access the result and download

Save it for future reference

Process for Re-evaluation

Students who are dissatisfied with their BTEUP results can apply for re-evaluation or scrutiny. This process allows the examiner to review the answer sheets again, which may help in increasing marks.

Direct link to download BTEUP Result 2024

The board offers various technical courses at different institutions in UP. There are approximately 60 technical courses in different specialities, including around 30 courses in computer science, automotive, civil, and mechanical engineering.