Bihar NEET UG Counselling 2024: Round 3 registration begins- how to apply, documents required

Bihar NEET UG Counselling 2024 Round 3 registration process has been started on the official website, bceceboard.bihar.gov.in. Candidates who wish to participate in the counselling procedure can do so by visiting the official website, bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.

Edited By: Nidhi Mittal @nidhi_mittal09 New Delhi Updated on: October 15, 2024 15:25 IST
Bihar NEET UG Counselling round 3 registration begins
Image Source : FREEPIK Bihar NEET UG Counselling round 3 registration begins

Bihar NEET UG Counselling 2024: The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) has started the third round of registration procedure for undergraduate medical admission counselling (Ayush) [UGMAC(Ayush)]-2024 for BHMS / BAMS / BUMS in Govt / Pvt. Ayush Colleges of Bihar today, October 15. All those who wish to participate in the counselling procedure can do so by visiting the official website, bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.

According to the official timeline, the registration procedure for the third round of counselling will begin on October 15 and close on October 19. The candidates will be able to pay the registration fee by October 19. The online editing of application forms can be done on October 20.

Bihar NEET UG Counselling 2024: Documents required

Candidates should keep the following items in their hand before applying

  • Valid email ID/mobile number
  • Scanned/Soft copy passport-size photograph
  • Scanned/Soft copy of Hindi/English Signature
  • Aadhar Card (if available)
  • Credit card/ATM cum Debit Card/Net banking/UPI (any of one)

Bihar NEET UG Counselling 2024: How to register?

  • Visit the official website of BCECEB, bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.
  • Click on the 'new registration' tab
  • Register yourself 
  • On successful registration, proceed with the application form
  • Upload documents, preview application form, pay application, and submit
  • Take a printout of the confirmation page for future reference

Direct link to apply online

Bihar NEET UG Counselling 2024: Registration Fee

The candidate has to pay Rs. 1,200 for Unreserved/EWS/BC/EBC/EWS categories, and Rs. 600 for SC/ST/DQ candidates as non-refundable registration/counselling fee through online mode but in case of private colleges, all candidates have to pay Rs. 1200/- only as a non-refundable registration and counselling fee.

Bihar NEET UG Counselling 2024: Security Deposit

Government Medical/Dental/ Veterinary College 
  • UR, EWS: Rs 10,000 
  • SC, ST, BC, EBC: Rs 5,000 
Private Medical College
  • UR, EWS: Rs 2,00,000
  • SC, ST, BC, EBC: Rs 2,00,000
Private Dental College 
  • UR, EWS: Rs 50,000
  • SC, ST, BC, EBC: Rs 50,000
Both (Government Medical / Dental / Veterinary and Private Medical) Colleges 
  • UR, EWS: Rs 2,00,000 
  • SC, ST, BC, EBC:  Rs 2,00,000 
Both (Government Medical / Dental / Veterinary and Private Dental) Colleges 
  • UR, EWS: Rs 50,000 
  • SC, ST, BC, EBC: Rs 50,000 
Both (Government Medical / Dental / Veterinary and Private Medical and Dental) Colleges 
  • UR, EWS: Rs 2,00,000 
  • SC, ST, BC, EBC: Rs 2,00,000
