Bihar NEET UG Counselling 2024: Revised Round 1 seat allotment result today, check all details

Bihar NEET UG Counselling revised Round 1 result today

Bihar NEET UG counselling 2024: The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) is all set to announce the revised seat allotment results for the first round of Bihar NEET UG counselling 2024 today, September 27. All those who are seeking admission to medical colleges can download their results from the official website, bceceboard.bihar.gov.in, once declared.

Earlier, the results for the first round of seat allotment were cancelled following a Supreme Court order. After that, the board published the revised rank cards.

Once the revised seat allotment results are announced, the candidates will be able to check their results from the official websites using their credentials on the login page. Those who will not be satisfied with their seats will have the option to select 'NO' to upgrade their seats. Those who want to upgrade their seats will have to click on the 'YES' option.

After that, they will be allowed to download Bihar NEET UG Revised Round 1 seat allotment result orders and visit the designated centres to get their documents verified and to complete the admission procedure.

Important schedule

According to the schedule, the candidates will be allowed to download their Revised seat allotment orders from September 27 to 30. After that, they can get their documents verified and take admission to the allotted centre between September 28 and 30.

How to download?

Visit the official website, bceceboard.bihar.gov.in

Navigate the link to the seat allotment list

Login using the registration number, date of birth and others

Check the result and save it for future reference

Candidates who took admission based on previous allotment or upgraded their seats need to collect their documents from the designated colleges and visit the reporting centre mentioned in the allotment order for re-verification and admission procedure.