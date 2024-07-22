BHU UG admission 2024 registration underway: Subject preferences can be filled after CUET UG results

Follow us on Image Source : FILE BHU UG admission 2024 registration underway

BHU UG admission 2024: Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has started online registrations for admission to various undergraduate degree programs for the academic year 2024-25. Admissions will be made based on the Common University of Entrance Test (CUET) 2024 results. Interested candidates can visit the official website to submit their online applications at bhucet.samarth.edu.in.

As per the notification released by the varsity, the candidates can submit application forms along with their preferences after the announcement of the CUET UG 2024 results, followed by the payment of the registration fees. The application window will remain open till August 5. Students can register and fill in their details on the application on the official web portal - https://bhu.ac.in//Site/AdmissionCounselling or https://bhucuet.samarth.edu.in/.

Candidates registering for the above admission procedure need to provide the same information that was provided during the CUET including their date of birth, gender, and if appropriate, their category claim. A valid NTA application number is required for registration at BHU since it will be the basis for enrollment.

In case of any query related to admissions, candidates can contact admission.help@bhu.ac.in, and students should contact bhupgpayment@gmail.com if their transaction fails.

BHU UG admission 2024: Eligibility Criteria

To get admission, a candidate should have a valid CUET UG score for the programmes they desire to apply for. They should have studied at 10+2 level, as well as the percentage of marks received at this level, are crucial considerations throughout the admissions process.

How to apply?