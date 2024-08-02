BHU PG Admission 2024: Spot round registration begins at pgcuet.samarth.ac.in - eligibility, how to apply, fee

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Banaras Hindu University (BHU)

Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has started the registration process for the spot round of postgraduate admission in 2024. Candidates seeking admission to different postgraduate courses can register themselves by visiting the official website. The online application window for the spot round procedure will remain open until August 4. The registration forms can be submitted at the official website, bhuonline.in.

The University is conducting a spot-round admission process to fill the remaining vacant seats in various departments after the regular rounds. The varsity offers admission to various post-graduation courses based on the normalized score obtained in the concerned subject in CUET PG 2024.

Eligibility Criteria for BHU Spot Round Admission Procedure

In order to apply for the BHU PG Admission 2024 spot round procedure, students must have passed the Common University Entrance Test PG (CUET PG) in their chosen subject. They need to meet the cut-off score for the specific program offered at BHU. The subjects studied at the undergraduate level must meet the criteria set for the particular course.

How to register for BHU Spot Round Admission?

Visit the official website of BHU, bhuonline.in Click on the 'apply for admission' Click on the 'New Registration' Key in your CUET PG application number and generate password On successful registration, proceed with personal and academic details Upload your scanned recent passport-size photograph and signature

BHU PG Counselling 2024: Registration Fee

The registration fee for the spot round counselling is Rs. 500 and Rs. 200 for the additional subjects. Candidates from the SC and ST categories are required to pay Rs. 250 and Rs. 100 for additional subjects. The counselling fee is non-refundable and shall be paid for each programme during the registration procedure.