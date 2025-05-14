APRS CAT, APRJC & APRDC CET-2025 Results out, how to download APRS CAT, APRJC & APRDC CET-2025 Results have been announced. Candidates who took the exam can download their results by visiting the official website, aprs.apcfss.in. Check direct link here.

New Delhi:

The Department of School Education, Andhra Pradesh, has announced the A.P. Residential Junior Colleges Common Entrance Test or APRJC results 2025 for APRS CAT and APRDC CET. Candidates can download their results by visiting the official website of APRS, aprs.apcfss.in. This exam was conducted on April 25 to fill 1,425 seats in various residential junior colleges for admissions to BA, BCom and BSc courses in the Andhra Pradesh Residential College and Silver Jubilee Government College.

On X, Lokesh Nara General Secretary, Telugu Desam Party, shared the information about the results. He wrote, ''APRS CAT, APRJC & APRDC CET-2025 Results have been announced! Congratulations to the toppers and all students who qualified! 73,993 students had applied, 62,047 students had appeared; 7,190 seats available across 5th–8th, Inter & Degree in Gurukula Institutions. This is a testament to the growing trust in Andhra Pradesh’s Gurukula Education system. With limited seats and overwhelming interest, we reaffirm our commitment to quality education for all''.

How to download APRS CAT and APRJC & DC - CET - 2025 Results?

Visit the official website of the Andhra Pradesh Residential School Education Department at aprs.apcfss.in.

Click on the respective result link of APRJC, APRDC or APRS CAT.

Enter your candidate ID, date of birth, and captcha

Submit and review your result.

Download your result and save it for future reference.

What's next?

All those candidates whose names are mentioned in the merit list will be able to take part in the counselling sessions scheduled for May 20, 21, and 22. The selection of the candidates will be done through a counselling procedure, which will be conducted in phases. Shortlisted candidates will have to attend the counselling with all relevant documents, including their rank card, educational certificates, and proof of residence, as per Money Control. Detailed information regarding counselling venues, document requirements and instructions will be communicated on the official website in due course. Candidates are advised to stay tuned to the official website for latest updates.