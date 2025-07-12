AP ICET counselling 2025: Registration begins, web option entry from July 13 AP ICET counselling 2025 Registration window has started. Candidates who are interested in seeking admissions to Master of Business Administration (MBA) and Master of Computer Applications (MCA) programmes can submit their forms by visiting the official website - icet-sche.aptonline.in.

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has initiated the registration process for the Integrated Common Entrance Test (ICET) 2025 Phase 1. Eligible candidates can register by visiting the official website: icet-sche.aptonline.in. The web counseling process is available for candidates who have qualified for the AP ICET 2025 and are seeking admission to the Master of Business Administration (MBA) and Master of Computer Applications (MCA) programs. The last date to submit the application form is July 14.

To register for the AP ICET counseling 2025, candidates are required to pay a prescribed fee. According to the notice, candidates from the open and backward classes (OC/BC) category must pay Rs 1,200. Candidates belonging to the Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), and Persons with Disabilities (PwD) categories are required to pay Rs 600. The application fee can be paid using credit/debit cards or UPI methods. Candidates are advised to check their eligibility, follow the required steps, and review other important details while completing their application forms.

How to apply?

Visit the official website - icet-sche.aptonline.in.

Click on 'candidate's registeration'.

Enter Hall Ticket Number and DOB & click on Submit to register into the APICET.

Enter/Select the required fields to submit the application.

On successful payment, pay application fee.

Select Re-Upload of Documents/Information.

Enter Hall Ticket Number and DOB & click on Submit to re-upload the documents.

Click on 'print application'.

Enter your credentials to take the application print after verification completed.

Click on Web Options, Enter Hall Ticket Number and DOB & click on Submit to Select the Web Options.

Click on Provisional Allotment, Enter Hall Ticket Number and DOB & click on Submit to Check and download the allotment, Self Reporting & Web Options Print.

