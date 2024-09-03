AP ICET Counselling 2024: Phase 2 registration process begins today- how to apply, fee, documents list

Follow us on Image Source : FILE AP ICET Counselling 2024: Phase 2 registration process begins today, September 3.

AP ICET Counselling 2024: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) will start the registration procedure for the second phase of Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test (AP ICET) counselling 2024 today, September 3. Candidates can submit their application forms at the official website, icet-sche.aptonline.gov.in.

As per the official schedule, the registration process can be done by September 7 and the verification of the certificates will start on September 5. After the completion of the registration, the candidates will be able to enter web options for colleges, and courses from September 9. Candidates can submit their applications by following the easy steps given below.

How to apply for AP ICET Counselling 2024?

Visit the official website of ICET, icet-sche.aptonline.in

Click on the 'registration' under forms section on homepage

Now, enter your hall ticket number, date of birth, and click on 'submit' button

Fill out the application form carefully

Upload all required documents, pay application fee, and review the form

Take a printout of the finally submitted application procedure for future reference

Documents required

Candidates will have to submit the following documents at the time of registration.

AP ICET 2024 hall ticket

AP ICET 2024 rank card

Transfer Certificate

Degree marks memos or consolidated marks memo

Degree provisional certificate

Intermediate marks memo or diploma marks memo

SSC or its equivalent marks memo

Study certificates from class 9 to degree

Residence Certificate

Latest valid income certificate or ration card issued by the competent authority containing the name of candidate

Caste certificate issued by competent authority in respect of SC/ST/BC

Economically weaker section certificate, if applicable

Local status certificate, if applicable

Application Fee