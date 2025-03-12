AP ECET 2025 registration begins, here's how to apply, category wise application fee AP ECET 2025 registration process has started. All those who wish to apply for the Andhra Pradesh Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (AP ECET) 2025 can submit their application forms through the official website, cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. Check details here.

AP ECET 2025 Registration: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has commenced the registration process for the Andhra Pradesh Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (AP ECET) 2025 as of today, March 12. Those wishing to take the exam can submit their application forms through the official website, cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. The final date for submitting the application form is April 7, 2025.

Candidates are advised to carefully review the official notification before submitting their application forms. Those who do not meet the eligibility criteria will be disqualified from the exam. The AP ECET 2025 exam is scheduled for May 6, 2025, and is for admissions under the lateral entry scheme for Diploma holders in Engineering Technology/Pharmacy and BSc graduates into the 2nd year of BE, BTech, and B. Pharmacy programs at universities in Andhra Pradesh. Candidates must enter their details, educational qualifications, and other relevant information to complete the AP ECET application form 2025. Only candidates who successfully register for the exam will be able to download their AP ECET 2025 admit cards.

How to apply?

Candidates interested in applying for AP ECET 2025 can check the outlined steps to submit their application forms.

Visit the official website, ecet.apsche.gov.in.

Click on 'Eligibility Criteria and Fee payment'.

On successful payment, proceed with application form submission.

Fill out the application form carefully.

Take a printout of the confirmation page for future reference.

Registration Fee

For OC Category: Rs. 600/-

For BC Category: Rs. 550/-

For SC/ST Category: Rs. 500/-

Documents required

Valid email ID

Contact number

Scanned photograph in prescribed specifications

Scanned signature in prescribed specifications

Payment details

Class 10th certificates

Class 12th certificates

Direct link to apply online

What is AP ECET?

Andhra Pradesh Engineering Common Entrance Test (AP ECET 2025) is a lateral entry exam for Diploma holders of Engineering Technology/ Pharmacy and BSc Graduates, seeking admission into the 2nd year of BE, BTech, and BPharmacy programs at universities in Andhra Pradesh.