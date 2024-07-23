AP EAPCET counselling 2024: Final phase registration begins at eapcet.sche.aptonline.in; details here

Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has started the online registration process for the Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAPCET) 2024 final phase counselling. All those who wish to participate in the final phase counselling procedure can register themselves by visiting the official website, eapcet.sche.aptonline.in. The registration window will remain active till July 27.
AP EAPCET registration process comprises three steps such as payment of the processing fee cum registration, online certificate verification and option entry. Candidates are advised to submit their online application forms as soon as possible to avoid last minute rush on the official website.
In order to register for AP EAMCET 2024 counselling, the eligible candidates are required to use their credentials on the login page available on eapcet.sche.aptonline.in. Admission into B.E., B.Tech. courses offered by universities, private engineering colleges, and private universities under the convenor quota in the state of Andhra Pradesh will be done through the counselling process. Candidates can follow the easy steps given below to register themselves for the registration procedure.
How to register?
- Visit the official website, cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.
- Click on the EAPCET 2024 admissions
- Now, click on the registration form link
- It will redirect you to a login window
- Now, register yourself by providing EAPCET hall ticket number, date of birth
- On successful registration, pay application fee and submit
- Take a printout of the confirmation page for future reference
Registration Fee
When submitting the online web counselling, the candidates will have to pay a registration fee of Rs. 1200/0 if they are from OC and BC categories. The candidates from SC and ST will have to pay Rs. 600/- as a registration fee. The payment of the applications can be done through credit card/debit card/net banking etc. The last date for submission of the processing fee is July 25.
What are documents required for web counselling?
- APEAPCET-2024 Rank card
- APEAPCET-2024 Hall Ticket
- Memorandum of Marks (Inter or its equivalent)
- Proof of Date of Birth (SSC or its Equivalent Memo)
- Transfer Certificate ( T.C)
- Study Certificate from VI to Intermediate
- EWS certificate valid for the year 2024-25 from MeeSeva/APSeva for OC candidates who want to claim reservation under EWS category
- Residence certificate for preceding 7 years of the Qualifying examination i.e. Inter or its equivalent in respect of Private candidates.
- Andhra Pradesh Residence Certificate of father/mother for a period of 10 years excluding the period of employment outside Andhra Pradesh from Tahsildar in respect of Non-Local Candidates.