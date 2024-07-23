AP EAPCET counselling 2024: Final phase registration begins at eapcet.sche.aptonline.in; details here

Follow us on Image Source : FILE AP EAPCET counselling 2024 Final Phase Registration begins

Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has started the online registration process for the Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAPCET) 2024 final phase counselling. All those who wish to participate in the final phase counselling procedure can register themselves by visiting the official website, eapcet.sche.aptonline.in. The registration window will remain active till July 27.

AP EAPCET registration process comprises three steps such as payment of the processing fee cum registration, online certificate verification and option entry. Candidates are advised to submit their online application forms as soon as possible to avoid last minute rush on the official website.

In order to register for AP EAMCET 2024 counselling, the eligible candidates are required to use their credentials on the login page available on eapcet.sche.aptonline.in. Admission into B.E., B.Tech. courses offered by universities, private engineering colleges, and private universities under the convenor quota in the state of Andhra Pradesh will be done through the counselling process. Candidates can follow the easy steps given below to register themselves for the registration procedure.

How to register?

Visit the official website, cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

Click on the EAPCET 2024 admissions

Now, click on the registration form link

It will redirect you to a login window

Now, register yourself by providing EAPCET hall ticket number, date of birth

On successful registration, pay application fee and submit

Take a printout of the confirmation page for future reference

Registration Fee

When submitting the online web counselling, the candidates will have to pay a registration fee of Rs. 1200/0 if they are from OC and BC categories. The candidates from SC and ST will have to pay Rs. 600/- as a registration fee. The payment of the applications can be done through credit card/debit card/net banking etc. The last date for submission of the processing fee is July 25.

