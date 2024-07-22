AP EAPCET 2024 final phase counselling dates out; details here

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY AP EAPCET 2024 final phase counselling dates out

AP EAPCET 2024 final phase counselling: The Department of Technical Education, Andhra Pradesh has released the AP EAPCET counselling 2024 final phase schedule. Candidates who wish to participate in the final round of counselling 2024 can do so through the official website. The window for AP EAPCET 2024 final phase counselling will remain available from July 23 to 25. The online verification of uploaded certificates at notified helpline centres will be conducted till July 26.

Qualified candidates will be able to exercise web options between July 24 and July 26. The final seat allotment results for AP EAPCET 2024 will be out on July 30. After that, the qualified candidates will be able to self-report at the allotted college between July 31 and August 3. Candidates can follow the easy steps given below to register themselves for AP EAMCET 2024 counselling final phase.

How to register for the AP EAMCET 2024 counselling final phase?

Visit the official website, cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

Click on the notification link that reads, 'AP EAMCET 2024 counselling final phase'

It will redirect you to a new page where you need to register yourself

Click on 'register'

provide all essential details in the registration form and pay the registration fee

Submit your form and take a printout of it for future reference

What are the documents required for the AP EAMCET 2024 counselling final phase?

The candidates will require AP EAMCET 2024 rank card, hall ticket, memorandum of marks of inter or its equivalent, proof of date of birth, transfer certificate, study certificate from 6th to 12th, EWS certificate valid for year 2024-25 from MeeSeva/ApSeva for OC candidates who want to claim reservation under EWS category, Residence certificate for preceding 7 years of the qualifying exam, and Andhra Pradesh Residence Certificate of father/mother for 10 years excluding the period of employment outside Andhra Pradesh from Tehsildar in respect of Non-Local candidates.