Wednesday, July 17, 2024
     
AP EAMCET counselling 2024: Round 1 seat allotment result to be out today at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in

The AP EAPCET 2024 seat allotment result will be announced today at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in. Check all latest updates on AP EAMCET counseling and seat allotment here.

Edited By: Nidhi Mittal @nidhi_mittal09 New Delhi Updated on: July 17, 2024 11:22 IST
AP EAMCET counselling 2024 Round 1 seat allotment result
Image Source : FILE AP EAMCET counselling 2024 Round 1 seat allotment result today, July 17.

AP EAMCET counselling 2024: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) is all set to announce the Engineering Agricultural and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAMCET) seat allotment results today, July 17. Candidates who registered for the counselling process will be able to check the seat allotment result on the official website, eapcet-sche.aptonline.in. 

How to download AP EAMCET counselling 2024 seat allotment result?

  • Visit the official website, eapcet-sche.aptonline.in
  • Click on the 'AP EAPCET allotment result'
  • It will redirect you to the login page
  • Now, enter your login credentials and submit
  • AP EAMCET counselling 2024 seat allotment result will appear on the screen
  • Download and save AP EAMCET counselling 2024 seat allotment result for future reference

Official websites to check AP EAMCET counselling 2024 seat allotment result

Candidates who are eagerly waiting for AP EAMCET counselling 2024 seat allotment results can check the latest updates on the following websites.

  • eapcet-sche.aptonline.in/EAPCET
  • cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

The AP EAMCET exam for the Agriculture and Pharmacy stream took place on May 16 and 17, while the Engineering stream exam occurred from May 18 to 23. Candidate selection for admission into Engineering, Agricultural, and Pharmacy courses will be based on the choices made, seat availability, and the marks obtained in the AP EAMCET exam.

After the announcement of the results, the candidates will be able to self-report themselves at the respective college. The facility will be available from July 17 to 22. The classes will start from July 19. Candidates are advised to stay tuned to the official website for latest updates.

