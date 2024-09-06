AIMA MAT December 2024: Registration commences on mat.aima.in- how to apply, fee, more

Friday, September 06, 2024
     
The registration procedure for AIMA MAT December 2024 exam has been started. Candidates can submit their applications on the official web portal within the specified timeline. Check details here.

Edited By: Nidhi Mittal @nidhi_mittal09 New Delhi Updated on: September 06, 2024 18:56 IST
AIMA MAT December 2024: The  All India Management Association (AIMA) has started the registration procedure for the Management Aptitude Test (MAT) 2024. Aspirants can submit their application forms at the official website, mat.aima.in. The registration window will remain accessible till November 30. 

As per the official announcement, the exams will be conducted on December 7 at various exam centres and the admit cards for the same will be uploaded on the official website on December 5 at 5 pm onwards. The second phase of the computer-based test will be conducted on December 22 and the registrations for it will be accepted till December 15.

Eligibility Criteria 

Educational Qualification:

Graduates in any discipline. Final year students of Graduate Courses can also apply.

How to apply?

The candidates can submit their application forms at the official website, mat.aima.in on or before the deadline. 

Application Fee

The fee details are given below.

  • Paper Based Test (PBT) or Computer Based Test (CBT): Rs. 2100/-
  • PBT + CBT or CBT + CBT: Rs. 3600/-

Documents Required

  • Valid Email Id
  • Scanned image of photograph (10 to 50 kb)
  • Scanned image of signature (5 to 20 kb)
  • Credit Card/Debit Card (ATM Card) or Net Banking details

Mode of Exam: Candidate can take MAT as Paper Based Test (PBT) or Computer Based Test (CBT) or Paper Based Test and Computer Based Test (PBT+CBT) or Computer Based Test 1 and Computer Based Test 2 (CBT 1 + CBT 2).

What is MAT?

Management Aptitude Test (MAT) is a standardised National Level test that has been administered since 1988 to facilitate Business Schools (B-Schools) to screen candidates for admission to MBA and allied programs. Govt. of India, Ministry of Education approved MAT as a national-level test in 2003. MAT is now a new-age entrance test with streamlined exam sections, updated content focus, and concise exam duration. The largest test of its kind in the nation, MAT will continue to be your passport to over 600 B-schools across India.

 

