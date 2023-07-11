AIMA MAT 2023: Registration begins for September session, check important dates, application process, more

Follow us on Image Source : AIMA AIMA MAT 2023 September registration starts at mat.aima.in

AIMA MAT 2023 September, AIMA MAT 2023 registration: The All India Management Association (AIMA) has begun the online application registration process for Management Aptitude Test (MAT) September session. Candidates who are willing to appear in the MAT September entrance exam can register themselves at the official website of mat.aima.in.

According to the official notice, the candidates can submit PBT application forms latest by August 29, 2023. The last date to submit CBT (Computer Based Test) online registration form is September 12, 2023. The PBT will be conducted on September 3, 2023, in the paper-based test. The admit cards for the Paper Based Test (PBT) will be uploaded on August 31, 2023 at 5 PM onwards while the CBT exam will take place on September 17 and the admit cards for the same will be uploaded on September 17, 2023.

ALSO READ | CSIR UGC NET Result 2023: When, and where to download?

AIMA MAT 2023: How to apply?

Visit the official website of AIMA - mat.aima.in On the homepage, the registration tab will appear Register yourself by putting valid number, and other details Proceed for application form submission Fill out the details including name, father's name, and other details Upload documents, pay application fee, and submit application form Take a printout of the application form for future reference

AIMA MAT 2023: Application Fee

For Remote Proctored Internet Based Test (IBT), Paper Based Test (PBT), Computer Based Test (CBT)- Rs. 1950/- For Double Remote Proctored Internet Based Test (IBT), PBT+IBT, PBT+CBT, CBT+IBT - Rs. 3100/-

The candidates can deposit the application fee online at website link: mat.aima.in with a Credit Card/Debit Card (ATM Card), Net Banking, UPI, and Paytm wallet.

AIMA MAT 2023: Documents Required

Valid Email Id Scanned image of photograph (10 to 50 kb) Scanned image of signature (5 to 20 kb) Credit Card/Debit Card (ATM Card) or Net Banking details

AIMA MAT 2023 registration direct link

ALSO READ | CUET UG 2023 Result soon: Anxious students post memes, hilarious Tweets