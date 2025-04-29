AIIMS NORCET 8 admit card 2025 out for stage 2; exam on May 2 - How to download AIIMS NORCET 8 admit card 2025 has been released for stage 2 exam scheduled for May 2. Candidates who registered for the Nursing Officer entrance exam can download their hall tickets using their registration number, date of birth and other details on the login page.

New Delhi:

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has released the Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test (NORCET) 8 Stage 2 exam admit cards. Candidates who registered for the AIIMS NORCET 8 stage 2 exam 2025 can download their hall tickets using their registration number, date of birth and other details on the login page. The AIIMS NORCET 8 admit card 2025 link can be accessed at www.aiimsexams.ac.in.

NORCET 8 stage 2 exam is scheduled for May 2. A total of 11,472 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for this exam. The admit card contains the details of the candidate such as name, roll number, exam date, time, reporting time, exam centre address, and other relevant information. Candidates have been advised to carry their hall tickets to the exam centre, otherwise, they will not be permitted to appear in the exam.

How to download AIIMS NORCET 2025 admit card?

Visit the official website of AIIMS, aiimsexams.ac.in.

Navigate the link to the 'AIIMS NORCET 2025 admit card'.

It will redirect you to the login page.

Now, enter your required credentials such as registration number, user id, password.

NORCET 8 stage 2 exam admit card will appear on screen.

Download and save NORCET 8 stage 2 exam admit card for future reference.

NORCET 8 stage 2 exam admit card direct download link

NORCET 8 Stage 1 exam was administered on April 12, 2025, and the results were made public on April 19, 2025. According to the data, a total of 68,074 of the 72,462 applicants appeared for the test. Among them, 11,472 candidates have been selected to move on to the Stage 2 exam based on the results of the Stage 1 exam. Students are advised to visit the official website for latest updates.