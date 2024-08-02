AIIMS NORCET 7 2024 notification released: Registration begins on aiimsexams.ac.in - how to apply

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK AIIMS NORCET 7 2024 notification out

AIIMS NORCET 7 Notification 2024: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has released the notification for the Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test (NORCET) 7 for the year 2024. Interested and eligible candidates can submit their application forms through the official website, aiimsexams.ac.in.

As per the notification, The last date for submission of the application form is August 21. The correction window will be available from August 22 to 24. The medical exam authority will conduct the exam on September 15 at various exam centres. Before submitting the online applications, the candidates are advised to check the detailed notification which includes the details on the application procedure, exam pattern, syllabus, vacancies, and others. Check the details below.

NORCET 2024 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification

In order to apply, candidates must have completed B.Sc. (Hons.) Nursing/B.Sc. Nursing from a university or institute recognized by the Indian Nursing Council/State Nursing Council. Alternatively, they should hold a B.Sc. (Post-Certificate)/Post-Basic B.Sc. Nursing from a university or institute recognized by the Indian Nursing Council/State Nursing Council and should be registered as Nurses & Midwives with the State/Indian Nursing Council. Another option is to hold a diploma in General Nursing Midwifery from an institute/ board/council recognized by the Indian Nursing Council/State Nursing Council and be registered as Nurses & Midwives with the State/Indian Nursing Council. In addition, candidates must have at least two years of experience in a minimum 50-bed hospital after obtaining the relevant educational qualification. This requirement is applicable for all Participating AIIMS.

Age Limit: The age of the candidate should be between 18 and 30 years. There will be age relaxation for the candidates belonging to the reserved category.

Selection Procedure

The selection of the candidates will be based on a written test which comprises two stages. Stage 1 will be an online Computer Based Test which will be conducted to assess the candidate's knowledge and skills related to nursing practices. Stage 2 exam will be conducted for the candidates who pass in the phase 1 exam.

How to apply?

Visit the official website of AIIMS, aiimsexams.ac.in

Navigate the NORCET 7 application form

Click on the registration link

Read all instructions carefully provided in the AIIMS NORCET 2024 Nursing Officer Notification

Fill out application form

Upload documents, pay fee, and submit

Take a printout of the application form for future reference

Application Fees