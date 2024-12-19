AIIMS INI SS January 2025 counselling postponed, new dates soon

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK AIIMS INI SS January 2025 counselling postponed

AIIMS INI SS January 2025 counselling: The Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has postponed the counselling procedure for Institute of National Importance Super-Specialty (INI-SS) test for January 2025 session. The revised schedule of the counselling will be released in due course of the time.

The official notice reads, ''In reference to the Notice No.166/2024 dated 13.12.2024 schedule for The online seat allocation process for the INI-SS January 2025 session stands withdrawn under unavoidable circumstances. The Revised scheduled for the online seat allocation for INI-SS January 2025 Session will be published in due course of time.''

According to previous schedule, the counselling session will be conducted in three rounds - round 1, round 2 and round 3. The registration process was supposed to be started from December 22. Those who have qualified for the INI SS 2025 exam are eligible to participate in the counselling. The merit list was issued on December 13.

What is INI SS January 2025?

INI SS Stands or Institute of National Importance Super Speciality Entrance Test (INI SS), which is conducted annually to provide admission into DM/Mch courses. The National Board of Examinations conduct this exam once a year in a computer-based mode.