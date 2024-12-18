Wednesday, December 18, 2024
     
AIIMS INI SS January 2025 counselling dates released - check complete schedule

AIIMS INI SS January 2025 counselling dates have been released. Candidates who wish to participate in the counselling procedures can do so through the official website of AIIMS, aiimsexams.ac.in.

Edited By: Nidhi Mittal @nidhi_mittal09 New Delhi Published : Dec 18, 2024 16:10 IST, Updated : Dec 18, 2024 16:17 IST
AIIMS INI SS January 2025 counselling dates released
AIIMS INI SS January 2025 counselling dates released

AIIMS INI SS January 2025: The Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has released the counselling dates for the Institute of National Importance Super-Specialty (INI-SS) test for January 2025 session. Candidates who are going to appear in the counselling session can download the schedule from the official website, aiimsexams.ac.in.

 AIIMS INI SS January 2025 counselling process will be conducted in three rounds - round 1, round 2, and round 3. The choice-filling process for the first round of counselling has already started on the official website. Candidates interested in appearing for AIIMS INI SS January 2025 counselling session, can do so before December 22. The link to the registration is available on the official website of AIIMS. Candidates can check the counselling schedule for all three rounds in the table below.

AIIMS INI SS January 2025: Counselling Round 1 schedule

Event Date and time
Exercising of Choices (Institute against applied subject/speciality) for First Round From: December 16, 05.00 pm (Monday) to December 22, 2024, up to 05.00 pm (Sunday)
Announcement of Institute allocation of 1st Round December 26, 2024 (Thursday)
Online Acceptance of allocated Institute December 27, 11.00 am (Friday) to December 31 up to 05.00 pm (Tuesday)
Reporting & Submission of Documents/Security Deposit From December 27, 2024, 11.00 am (Friday) to December 31, 2024 up to 05.00 pm (Tuesday)

Schedule for 2nd Round of Online Institute Allocation

Events Dates
Announcement of Institute allocation of 2nd Round January 16, 2025 
Online Acceptance of allocated Institute January 17, 2025, 11.00 am (Friday) to January 23, 2025, up to 05.00 pm (Thursday)
Reporting & Submission of Documents/Security Deposit January 17, 2025, 11.00 am (Friday) to January 23, 2025 up to 05.00 pm (Thursday)

Schedule for 3rd Round of Online Institute Allocation

Events Dates
Announcement of Institute allocation of 3rd Round February 4, 2025 
Online Acceptance of allocated Institute February 5, 2025, 11.00 am (Wednesday) to February 9, 2025, up to 05.00 pm (Sunday)
Reporting & Submission of Documents/Security Deposit February 5, 2025, 11.00 am (Wednesday) to February 9, 2025, up to 05.00 pm (Sunday)
