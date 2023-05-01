AIIMS BSC Nursing Final Registration 2023 last date today; Exam on May 27

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV AIIMS BSc Nursing final registration 2023 ends today

AIIMS BSC Nursing Final Registration 2023: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi will close the AIIMS BSc Nursing final registrations 2023 today, May 1. Candidates whose basic registration is accepted can complete RUC generation and AIIMS nursing final registration through the official website -- aiimsexams.ac.in till 5 PM.

The status of ap[plication and rejected applications with reasons for rejection of BSc (Honours) Nursing, Paramedical and BSc (Post-Basic) and MSc Nursing, MSc courses and MBiotechnology for August 2023 session will be published between May 4 and May 9, 2023.

The Institute will finalise the examination centre and issue the AIIMS MSc Nursing, BSc Nursing (Post-Basic) and BSc Paramedical courses. admit card on May 19, 2023. The entrance examination will be held online in computer beased test (CBT) format on May 27. While the admit card for AIIMS BSc (Honours) Nursing will be issued on June 2, 2023 and the online entrance exam will be held on June 12, 2023.

ALSO READ | NEET UG 2023 Admit Card Soon; Dress code, Exam day guidelines

ALSO READ | CUET UG 2023: Application update facility begins today; Admit Card, Exam city slip on THIS Date

AIIMS Nursing Admission 2023: New Dates