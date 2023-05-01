Monday, May 01, 2023
     
  AIIMS BSC Nursing Final Registration 2023 last date today; Exam on May 27

AIIMS BSC Nursing Final Registration 2023 last date today; Exam on May 27

Candidates whose basic registration is accepted can complete RUC generation and AIIMS nursing final registration through the official website -- aiimsexams.ac.in till 5 PM.

Edited By: Adarsh Srivastava New Delhi Published on: May 01, 2023 13:12 IST
AIIMS BSC Nursing Final Registration 2023: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi will close the AIIMS BSc Nursing final registrations 2023 today, May 1.  Candidates whose basic registration is accepted can complete RUC generation and AIIMS nursing final registration through the official website -- aiimsexams.ac.in till 5 PM.

The status of ap[plication and rejected applications with reasons for rejection of BSc (Honours) Nursing, Paramedical and BSc (Post-Basic) and MSc Nursing, MSc courses and MBiotechnology for August 2023 session will be published between May 4 and May 9, 2023. 

The Institute will finalise the examination centre and issue the  AIIMS MSc Nursing, BSc Nursing (Post-Basic) and BSc Paramedical courses. admit card on May 19, 2023. The entrance examination will be held online in computer beased test (CBT) format on May 27. While the admit card for AIIMS BSc (Honours) Nursing will be issued on June 2, 2023 and the online entrance exam will be held on June 12, 2023.

AIIMS Nursing Admission 2023: New Dates

Events Important Dates
AIIMS BSc Nursing 2023 RUC generation and Final registration last date  May 1, 2023 (5 PM)
Status of application and rejected applications with reasons for rejection May 4 to 9, 2023
Finalization of Centres and allotment of Roll No, Admit Card May 19, 2023
Written Test for M.Sc Nursing, BSc Nursing (Post-Basic) and BSc Paramedical courses May 27, 2023
Finalization of Centres and allotment of Roll No, Admit Card June 2, 2023
Written Test for BSc (Honours) Nursing June 12, 2023
Finalization of Centres and allotment of Roll No, Admit Card June 9, 2023
Written Test for MSc courses and MBiotechnology June 17, 2023

