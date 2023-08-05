AIAPGET 2023 answer key out on nta.ac.in, aiapget.nta.nic.in, raise objections if any

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV AIAPGET 2023 answer key link available on aiapget.nta.nic.in.

AIAPGET 2023 answer key: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the provisional answer key for All India Ayush Post Graduate Entrance Test (AIAPGET) 2023 today, August 8. All those who appeared in the AIAPGET 2023 can download the answer keys from the official website of nta.ac.in or aiapget.nta.nic.in.

All India Ayush Post Graduate Entrance Test (AIAPGET) 2023 was conducted on July 31, 2023 in the computer based test mode. The testing agency has uploaded the Provisional Answer Keys along with the Question Paper with Recorded Responses on the website, aiapget.nta.ac.in for candidates to challenge.

The candidates, who are not satisfied with the answer key, may challenge the answer key by paying a fee of ₹ 200/- (Rupees Two Hundred only) per question challenged as a processing fee (non-refundable). This facility is available from 05 August 2023 to 07 August 2023 (up to 11:00 PM), according to the official notice.

The candidates can make payment of the processing fee through, Debit Card/Credit Card/Net Banking/UPI up to 07 August 2023 (up to 11:00 PM). No challenge will be entertained without receipt of the processing fee. The Challenges will not be accepted through any other medium.

AIAPGET 2023 answer key: How to download?

Visit the official website of AIAPGET, nta.ac.in or aiapget.nta.nic.in Click on the notification link that reads, 'AIAPGET 2023 Answer Key Challenge' under the canidate activity It will take you to the login page where you need to enter your credientials and click on the submit AIAPGET 2023 Answer Key will appear on the screen If any doubt, candidates may raise objections against AIAPGET 2023 Answer Key along with the processing fee

AIAPGET 2023 Answer Key Challenge

AIAPGET 2023: What's next?

The official notice reads, 'Challenges made by the candidates will be verified by the panel of subject experts. If found correct, the answer key will be revised accordingly. Based on the revised Final Answer Key, the result will be prepared and declared. No individual candidate will be informed about the acceptance/non-acceptance of his/her challenge. The key finalized by the Experts after the challenge will be final.