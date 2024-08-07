Ahead of NEET PG 2024 exam, social media posts claim of paper leak

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Ahead of NEET PG 2024 exam, social media posts claims of paper leak

Ahead of the NEET PG 2024 exam, some social media platforms are claiming to have leaked papers for the exam. The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has scheduled the exam for August 11. Students should note that there are no concrete reports to support these claims and the exam will be conducted as scheduled. Also, the aspirants are advised not to fall for the scam and not make any payment.

In a post on the social media platform, X, a user, Dr. Dhruv Chauhan, shared multiple screenshots of groups where scammers talk about the NEET PG 2024 paper leak, saying, 'Hundreds of Telegram pages claiming to sell NEET PG papers; these frauds should be on the radar of the cybercrime and intelligence bureau because they may or may not have the papers, this requires investigation.





As shown in the post, there are dedicated groups and Telegram channels titled ''NEET PG Leaked Materials''. Scammers claiming to sell papers for both shifts and charging a huge sum of Rs 70,000.

Reacting to the post, one of the users writes, 'Sir, I raised this issue one week before, then no one paid attention.' Another user writes, 'Competitive exams in this country is a joke and a lottery. Learn a good skill, set up a business, earn good money. Higher education has become a scam. The coaching industry, The pvt colleges they all sell a dream with no tangible benefits.'

NEET PG 2024 exam date revised fourth time

Earlier, NEET PG 2024 exam was scheduled for June 23 but it was due to later postponed a few hours before as a ‘precautionary measure’ due to irregularities surrounding the conduct of other competitive exams. This is the fourth time when the medical board authority revised the NEET PG 2024 exam schedule. Originally, the exam was to be conducted in March which was later revised for July 7, then again postponed to June 23 due to general elections.

Students raise concerns over the random allocation of exam centres

Numbers of students are expressing their frustration over the 'random' allocation of exam centres, with some reporting that their centres are allocated 800 to 1,000 km away from their homes. The exam city slips were released on August 4. It is expected that the medical authority will release admit cards tomorrow, August 8. Candidates are advised to stay tuned to the official website for latest updates.