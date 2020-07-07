Will examine UGC guidelines on UG, PG exams: Rajasthan minister

Image Source : PTI FILE

Two after his government decided to cancel examinations for undergraduate and postgraduate courses, Rajasthan Higher Education Minister Bhanwar Singh Bhati said they will look into the fresh UGC guidelines and take a decision after discussions at the “highest-level” in the state.

However, the minister said they will apprise the University Grants Commission (UGC) of difficulties in holding the exams.

Bhati said the decision of not conducting the examinations was taken in view of the coronavirus pandemic, transportation and other problems.

The guidelines will be examined and further decision will now be taken after discussion at the “highest-level” in the state, Bhati told reporters here.

Earlier on Saturday night, the state government had decided that students will be promoted to the next class without any examination.

However, the HRD ministry on Monday announced that the final-year examinations in universities will have to be conducted by September-end.

