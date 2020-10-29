Image Source : FILE UGC NET Admit Card 2020: UGC NET Admit Card for November exams out at ntanet.nic.in. Check direct link

UGC NET Admit Card 2020: The National Testing Agency (NTA) today released the UGC-NET admit cards for exams scheduled for November 4,5, 11,12 and 13. Candidates who will be taking the exams on any of these dates can download their admit cards from the official website at ntanet.nic.in.

Once released, candidates need to log in using their application number and password to download their UGC-NET admit card.

NTA generally releases the admit cards for exams at least five days before the commencement. NTA commenced the phase-wise exam for UGC- NET June/September session on September 24. Till now, the exams have been held on seven separate dates i.e., September 24, 25, 29, 30 October 1, 9 and 17. The remaining exams will be conducted between November 4 and 13.

Candidates are advised to go through the last-minute instructions to be followed at the exam centres.

Candidates will also get a self-declaration form along with the admit card that would have to be printed, filled and signed (by candidate and guardian) before entering the exam hall. The self- declaration form has to be submitted to the invigilator at the time of examination.

UGC NET Admit Card 2020: How to download

Visit the official site of NTA UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Click on UGC NET Admit Card 2020 link available on the home page Direct LinkA new page will open where candidates can enter the login credentialsClick on submit and your admit card will be displayed on the screenCheck the admit card and download itKeep a hard copy of the same for further need

