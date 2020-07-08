Students #SayNoToUGCGuidelines, demand cancellation of final year exams

Image Source : FILE Representational Image

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has come out with a fresh set of guidelines wherein it has asked all colleges and universities to conduct the final year or semester exams by September-end. Students unable to appear in final-year exams in September will get another chance and universities will conduct special exams "as and when feasible", the revised UGC guidelines stated. The students, however, have expressed reservations on the UGC guidelines. The chorus is growing stronger as students pointed out various "anomalies" in the UGC guidelines posted on Twitter by Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank. Taking to Twitter, students are demanding cancellation of the final year exams using #SayNoToUGCGuidelines that emerged as the no. 1 trend on the micro-blogging site on Wednesday afternoon.

The Delhi University Teachers' Association (DUTA) has also expressed its disappointment over the UGC guidelines on exams, saying that they show "complete disregard for students".

Meanwhile, the Delhi University today informed the Delhi High Court that it has decided to postpone the Open Book examinations, scheduled from July 10, for final year under-graduate courses to next month. The DU submitted before the court that it will hold the exams after August 15 in view of the prevailing coronavirus situation.

In view of the emerging situation related to COVID-19 pandemic in India, it is important to safeguard the principles of health, safety, fair and equal opportunities for students. At the same time, it is very crucial to ensure academic credibility, career opportunities and future progress of students globally. Academic evaluation of students is very important milestone in any education system. The perforance in examination gives confidence and satisfaction to the students and is a reflection of competence, performance and credibility that is necessary for global acceptability. The terminal semester(s), final year(s) examinations be conducted by the universities/institutions by the end of September, 2020 in offline (pen and paper)/online/blended (online+offline) mode. The students of terminal semester/final year students having backlog should compulsorily be evaluated by conducting examinations in offline (pen and paper)/online/blended (online+offline) mode as per feasibility and suitability. In case a student of terminal semester/final year is unable to appear in the examination conducted by the university for whatsoever the reason maybe, he/she may be given opportunity to appear in special examinations for such course/paper, which may be conducted by the university as and when feasible, so that the student is not put to any inconvenience/disadvantage. The above provision shall be applicable only for the current academic session 2019-20 as a one-time measure. The guidelines regarding intermediate semester/year examination, as notified on 29.04.2020 will remain unchanged. If need be, the relevant details pertaining to the admissions and academic calendar in the universities and colleges shall be issues separately in place of those mentioned in the earlier guidelines issued on April 29, 2020.

