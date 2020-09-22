Image Source : PTI UGC New Academic Calendar for UG, PG First Year students released. Check new dates here

UGC New Academic Calendar 2020-2021: The University Grants Commission (UGC) has released the revised academic calendar for first-year undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) students for the session 2020-21. According to the UGC calendar, the academic session for the students will now begin in November.

The UGC academic calendar was shared by the Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal on Twitter.

"In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Commission has accepted the Report of the Committee and approved the @ugc_india Guidelines on Academic Calendar for the First Year of Under-Graduate and Post-Graduate Students of the Universities for the Session 2020-21," Education Minister tweeted.

The Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal further said that a full refund for the admission cancellation will be made to students till November.

"To avoid financial hardship being faced by the parents due to lockdown and related factors, a full refund of fees will be made on account of all cancellation of admissions/ migration of students, up to 30.11.2020, for this very session as a special case," he said.

On cancellation/ withdrawal of admissions up to December 31, 2020, the entire fee collected from a student will be refunded in full after deduction of not more than ₹1000 as processing fee.

Earlier, the UGC had released an alternative academic calendar for colleges in April, with the plan to reopen colleges in September, but the delay in entrance exams and coronavirus cases surge has pushed the session by two months.

UGC New Academic Calendar 2020-2021: Check new dates

