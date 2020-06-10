QS World University Rankings: Top 10 universities in India for 2021 revealed

The second edition of the QS India University Rankings has been released, featuring 107 Indian Universities; all of which are featured in the QS World University Rankings 2020. The Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay (IIT Bombay) is top most institute in India, global rankings 2021.

The QS India University Rankings are based on eight indicators; academic reputation, employer reputation, faculty/student ratio, staff with a PhD, papers per faculty, citations per paper, international faculty and international students.

Overall, 21 Indian higher education universities and institutes have found a place in the world’s top 1,000 rankings. According to QS World University Rankings, India’s best research university is IISc Bangalore, which received a perfect 100/100 on the ‘citations per faculty’ indicator.

IIT Bombay, Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru, and IIT Delhi managed to figure in the Top 200 list in QS rankings. Other IITs in the top 500 are: Madras ranked 275th, Kharagpur ranked 314, Kanpur ranked 350, Roorkee ranked 383 and Guwahati ranked 470.

Here're India’s top 10 universities:

Rank University City Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IITB) Mumbai Indian Institute of Science (IISC) Bangalore Bangalore Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IITD) Delhi Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IITM) Chennai Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur (IITKGP) Kharagpur Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur (IITK) Kanpur University of Delhi Delhi University of Hyderabad Hyderabad Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee (IITR) Roorkee 10 Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati (IITG) Guwahati

All about top 10 universities in India

10. Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati (IITG)

Image Source : FILE Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati (IITG)

In 10th place in our list of the best universities in India, we have the Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati; one of India’s 26 Institutes of technology (IITs).

09. Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee (IITR)

Image Source : INDIAN INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY ROORKEE Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee (IITR)

Ninth on our top universities countdown is the Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee (IITR). IITR is the oldest Technical Institution in Asia, established in 1847 as the College of Civil Engineering at Roorkee and gaining IIT status in 2001.

8. University of Hyderabad

Image Source : UNIVERSITY OF HYDERABAD University of Hyderabad

Down one place in the top Indian universities index this year is the University of Hyderabad in eighth place. Established in 1974, the University of Hyderabad is relatively young in comparison to the other top universities in India.

7. University of Delhi

Image Source : UNIVERSITY OF DELHI University of Delhi

Ranked the seventh-best Indian university in 2020, the University of Delhi is the highest ranked non-IIT university featured in this year’s 10 best universities in India.

6. Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur (IITK)

Image Source : INDIAN INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY KANPUR (I Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur (IITK)

In sixth place we have the Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur (IITK). Established in 1959, the institution currently has 3,938 undergraduate students and 240 graduate students.

5. Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur (IITKGP)

Image Source : INDIAN INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY KHARAGPUR Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur (IITKGP)

Entering the top five now, we start with the Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur (IITKGP), located in northeast India. IITKGP ranks joint 281st in the latest QS World University Rankings and the university scores well in both the staff with PhD and employer reputation indicators.

4. Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IITM)

Image Source : INDIAN INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY MADRAS Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IITM)

In fourth place we have the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IITM). Despite falling one place this year, the university scores well in both the employer reputation and staff with PhD indicators and places in joint 271st place in the world university rankings.

3. Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IITD)

Image Source : INDIAN INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY DELHI Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IITD)

The Indian Institute of Technology Delhi rose one place in 2020 to enter the top three top universities in India for the first time! The university earns the second-highest score in India for its academic reputation and employer reputation indicators, suggesting the university is rated highly for both its academic output and its graduate employment prospects.

2. Indian Institute of Science (IISC)

Image Source : INDIAN INSTITUTE OF SCIENCE (IISC) Indian Institute of Science (IISC)

The Indian Institute of Science (IISC) is ranked second in the India University rankings this year and places 184th in the world university rankings.

1. Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IITB)

Image Source : FILE Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IITB)

India’s top university is the Indian Institute of Bombay (IITB), ranking 172nd in the world university rankings. The institute is recognized internationally as a leader in the field of engineering education and research, earning first place for both the academic reputation and employer reputation in the QS India University Rankings.

Meanwhile, QS World Rankings for Universities has ranked the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) as world’s best university, MIT is followed followed by Stanford University and Harvard University.

