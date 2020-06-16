NTA extends application deadline for UGC- NET 2020, CSIR- NET, JNUEE 2020 and other exams. Check details

Image Source : FILE NTA extends application deadline for UGC- NET 2020, CSIR- NET, JNUEE 2020 and other exams

National Testing Agency (NTA) has further extended the UGC NET 2020, CSIR UGC NET 2020, ICAR AIEEA, ICAR NET 2020, AIAPGET, JNUEE and IGNOU PhD and Open MAT exams registration date for the 4th time to 30th June 2020, in view of the ongoing COVID-19. Applicants should visit the official website of NTA at nta.ac.in to apply for the exams.

Earlier, the deadline to apply for these exams was till June 15. Aspirants who could not apply for the examinations can do it now before June 30, 2020. This is the third extension of application deadlines.

NTA has again mentioned in its official notification that “In view, many requests and representations received from students and the hardships faced by them due to COVID-19 epidemic, the National Testing Agency has further extended the last dates of submission of Online Application Forms for various Examinations to be conducted by the agency”.

Union HRD minister on Sunday tweeted about the extension of the deadline of application for these exams.

In view of many requests received from the students and the hardships faced by them due to #COVID19 epidemic, I have advised @DG_NTA to further extend the last dates of submission of Online Application Forms for various examinations: pic.twitter.com/T5Hhjo5vCT — Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) June 15, 2020

NTA extend application deadlines for

Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance Exam, or JNUEE 2020, University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test, or UGC NET 2020, Indira Gandhi National Open University PhD and OPENMAT, or IGNOU OPENMAT 2020, Indian Council of Agricultural Research All India Entrance Examination Admission, or ICAR AIEEA 2020, The Council of Scientific and Industrial Research UGC NET, or CSIR UGC NET 2020, and All India AYUSH Post Graduate Entrance Test, or AIAPGET 2020.

NET Exam Postponed Dates Previous Dates UGC-National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET)-June 2020 16th March 2020 to 30th June 2020 16th March 2020 to 15th June 2020 CSIR-National Eligibility Test (CSIR-NET)-June 2020 16th March 2020 to 30th June 2020 16th March 2020 to 15th June 2020 Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR)-2020 1st March 2020 to 30th June 2020 1st March 2020 to 15th June 2020

Application forms will be accepted by NTA up to 5 pm on, and application fees can be paid up to 11:50 pm, on June 30; using credit or debit card, net banking, UPI, and PayTM, according to the notice issued by NTA.

