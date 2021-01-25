Image Source : SCREENGRAB NIFT 2021 application correction window opens. Here's direct link

NIFT 2021: The National Institute of Fashion Technology has opened the online application correction window for the NIFT entrance exam 2021 today (January 25). Candidates who have registered for the NIFT entrance exam 2021 can make corrections in their application forms online through the official website-- nift.ac.in on or before January 28.

The admit card for the NIFT entrance examination will be released on February 1. The NIFT entrance exam is scheduled to be held on February 14.

NIFT 2021: How to make corrections in the application form

1. Visit the official website-- nift.ac.in

2. Go to the 'Admissions' tab and click on 'application portal'

3. Click on the link ' NIFT 2021 application editing'

4. Key in your credentials and login

5. Your NIFT 2021 application form will be displayed on the screen

6. Edit the details that you want to change in the application form

7. Verify the details and click on submit

NIFT 2021 Application Correction: Direct link

Click here for NIFT application correction window

Latest Education News