New Courses: Jamia Millia Islamia introduces 4 new courses

In the current academic session, the Jamia Millia Islamia has decided to introduce four new courses, including two master's degrees. The university will also increase the number of seats in M.Tech. Mechanical Engineering from 18 to 30.

The new master degree courses introduced are Master of Science in Banking and Financial Analytics in Department of Economics with intake of 40 seats and M.Tech. Environmental Science & Engineering (Full Time) programme in conjunction with existing part-time programme with intake of 12 seats.

The university has also introduced P.G. Diploma in Molecular Diagnostics (PGMD-Self Financed) in Multidisciplinary Centre for Research & Studies with intake of 30 seats and Advance Diploma in Turkish Language (part-time) in the MMAJ Academy of International Studies with intake of 20 seats.

The university will conduct entrance test for admission in the courses on August 17-18.