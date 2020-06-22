CBSE Exam, JEE Main 2020, NEET UG 2020 Exam: HRD Ministry likely to make BIG announcement today

Image Source : PTI CBSE Exam, JEE Main 2020, NEET UG 2020 to be cancelled? HRD Ministry likely to make announcement today

The Union Human Resources Development Ministry is very likely to issue an update on CBSE Exam, JEE Main 2020 and NEET UG 2020. According to various media reports, the ministry is set to announce its decision on whether to postpone or to cancel the CBSE Exam, JEE Main 2020 and NEET UG 2020 due to the rise in coronavirus cases. According to an earlier notification, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) had informed the Supreme Court that a decision on whether to cancel or postpone the exam will be taken before June 23.

The CBSE Exam was scheduled to be conducted from July 1 to July 15, this year.

HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal last week had conducted various review meetings with officials from NTA, CBSE, School Education and Literacy department, MHRD to look into the examination schedule and reopening of schools. He commented that the ministry’s priority has always been the safety and security of students and teachers.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court is also hearing a petition from parents of students participating in the CBSE exams who had expressed concerns about the safety of lakhs of students and their families scheduled to appear for the 12th board exam throughout the country.

The petition had asked the board to cancel the exam for the remaining subjects and to assess students based on the internal marks.

