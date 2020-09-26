Image Source : FILE NEET Answer Key 2020 Released. Check NTA NEET 2020 marking scheme, direct link here

NEET Answer Key 2020: The answer keys of the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2020 examination have been released by the National Testing Agency. The NTA has released the NEET 2020 answer key for all the sets (E1- E6, F1-F6, G1-G6, H1-H6). Candidates can check the NTA NEET answer key on the official website-- ntaneet.nic.in or nta.ac.in.

The NTA NEET 2020 official answer key can be used by the candidates to calculate their scores and ascertain their chances of selection at desired institutes.

NEET 2020: Marking Scheme

For each correct answer, 4 marks will be awarded and 1 mark will be deducted for each incorrect response. For unattempted questions in NTA NEET 2020 exam, no mark will be awarded or deducted. Candidates taking the NEET 2020 will be marked on the following formula to arrive at the final score

NTA NEET 2020 Score = (4 x Correct Responses) - (1 x Incorrect Response)

NEET 2020 Answer Key: How to check and download

1. Visit the official website- nta.ac.in or ntaneet.nic.in

2. Click on the link ‘NEET answer key 2020’

3. A PDF will open, scroll down to check the NTA NEET 2020 answer key

NEET 2020 Answer Key: Direct Link

