NEET 2021: Suspense over medical entrance exam date, twin chances to end soon. Here's what NTA said

The prevailing suspense over the conduct of the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) and the possibility of twin chances for students, is going to end soon. As students await the announcement of the date for the prestigious medical entrance examination, the National Testing Agency (NTA), responsible for conducting NEET, has said that the exam date will be announced soon.

In a conversation with India TV Digital, NTA Director-General Vineet Joshi said that the premier organization is in active consultation with the Health Ministry on both aspects. Last month, Education Minister Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank had said that the ministry was exploring the possibility of conducting the exam twice a year in the interest of students.

The NTA Director General further said that he was "hopeful" of announcing the NEET exam date "as early as possible." Meanwhile, sources have hinted that the NEET exam date could be announced next week.

Recently, the National Testing Agency had written to the Union Health Ministry asking whether the entrance test could be held twice a year. It said that the move would help lessen the immense stress and pressure faced by students.

Last year, NEET was offered in 11 languages -- English, Urdu, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Odia, Marathi, Kannada, Gujarati, Tamil and Telugu. The testing agency had set in place strict standard operating procedures in view of the coronavirus pandemic, and reduced the number of candidates per room from the earlier 24 to 12. The number of centers was increased from 2,546 in 2019 to 3,862 to ensure crowd management and staggered entry and exit protocols.

Meanwhile, students took to Twitter to request Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank to announce the exam date and offer twin chances a year.

