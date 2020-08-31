Monday, August 31, 2020
     
JEE, NEET 2020: 17-year-old writes to CJI Bobde; requests to postpone exams amid COVID-19, flood crisis

A 17-year-old JEE aspirant on Sunday submitted a letter to the Chief Justice of India (CJI), Sharad Arvind Bobde, praying to postpone the JEE and NEET exams in view of the COVID 19 pandemic and flood crisis in parts of the country.

New Delhi Published on: August 31, 2020 8:33 IST
As he is a minor, Supreme Court lawyer Alakh Alok Srivastava provided him with the required assistance, after the 17-year-old JEE aspirant requested him to submit his letter to the CJI.

Earlier, the Supreme Court had on August 17 dismissed a petition seeking the postponement of the NEET and JEE scheduled to be held in September 2020 observing that the career of students cannot be put under jeopardy for long. 

(With agency inputs)

