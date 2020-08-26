Don't lose hope, Subramanian Swamy tells JEE, NEET students

Image Source : PTI Subramanian Swamy/FILE IMAGE

BJP MP Subramanian Swamy, who wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi demanding postponement of JEE Main and NEET exams, has asked students to "not lose hope." His statement comes despite the National Testing Agency (NTA) confirming that it won't defer the exams.

"At this stage I cannot guarantee anything but don’t yet lose hope on the exam question," Swamy said in a tweet. In another, he asked the prime minister to "empathise" with the students.

"Does government realise holding NEET /JEE exams at this juncture favours the children of rich parents in major cities? In the last 5 months the poor and lower middle class children have had no access to internet or ability to go to libraries or collective study. PM can empathise," the Rajya Sabha MP wrote.

Last week, Swamy had written to PM Modi urging him to conduct entrances such as the NEET and the JEE after Diwali in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. "There is widespread desperation amongst the youth since this exam is make or break for them and they have to take it fully prepared," Swamy said in the letter to Modi, adding that the required infrastructure for conducting these exams (amid the pandemic) is also not in place in the country.

This came after the Supreme Court dismissed a plea seeking postponement of JEE (Main) April 2020 and NEET-Undergraduate examinations in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

he Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main is scheduled to be held between September 1 and 6 while the JEE (Advanced) on September 27.

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) will be held on September 13.

