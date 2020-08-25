JEE, NEET Exam 2020: Separate isolation rooms, 6-feet distance | Full list of guidelines for students

Image Source : INDIA TV JEE, NEET Exam 2020: Full list of guidelines for students, staff members

The Supreme Court has dismissed the plea to postpone the JEE Main 2020 and NEET 2020 exam, which are scheduled to be held in September. The JEE Mains is scheduled to be conducted from September 1 to 6, while the NEET 2020 will be conducted on September 13. Even though the top court has given a clear order of not postponing the JEE NEET exams, aspirants along with several political leaders are raising voices to postpone the exams. On Monday, the top court had also dismissed the plea to postpone MHCET 2020 examination (Entrance Examination for engineering colleges in Maharashtra), citing its stand on JEE Mains and NEET 2020.

"We have allowed conducting of NEET & JEE, how can we now stop exams in one state?" the Supreme Court had said, retaining its stand to not postpone the exams any further.

With its order, the Supreme Court has also asked the National Testing Agency (NTA) to issue complete advisories underlining the safety precautions to be undertaken by students and invigilators during exams.

JEE NEET Exam 2020: Advisory for students

Fresh masks will be made available at the exam centers

Students and invigilators will have to follow strict social distancing, along with the use of sanitisers and thermal screening

All candidates and invigilators will be checked for temperature using thermo guns at the entry point of the examination center

To minimise the risk of the novel coronavirus, the NTA has said there will be separate isolation rooms for candidates showing COVID-19 symptoms, or those having above normal body temperature

Candidates displaying high temperature or are suspected to have COVID will be allowed to write their exam in isolation rooms

Candidates have also been asked for self-declaration, stating that they do not have any COVID-like symptoms and have not come in contact with anybody who tested positive or had any symptoms in the recent past. A form with the said details will have to be filled by students and will be signed in front of the invigilator at the respective exam centers

Candidates who violate the COVID-19 directives will be denied entry to the examination hall

Candidates are required to strictly adhere to instructions provided by center staff

To avoid crowding at the time of entry into the exam halls, the students will be given staggered reporting slots

All candidates will be seated at least at a distance of 6 feet from each other

Candidates will have to remove the old masks and a fresh three-ply mask will be provided to all before making an entry into the exam hall

Once the exam is over, candidates will only be permitted to move out in an orderly manner (one candidate at a time)

