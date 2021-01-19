Image Source : FILE IMAGE/PTI JEE, NEET 2021: Education Ministry's big update on syllabus

Amid a hullabaloo surrounding the key entrance examinations, the Union Ministry of Education on Tuesday said that the syllabus of JEE and NEET will remain unchanged for the year 2021. However, unlike previous years, this year the candidates will have options to answer the questions in the engineering and medical entrance examinations.

HERE'S WHAT EDUCATION MINISTRY SAYS

The syllabus for JEE (Main 2021) to remain the same as the previous year. But students will be given the choice to answer 75 questions (25 questions each in Physics, Chemistry & Mathematics) out of 90 questions (30 questions each in Physics, Chemistry & Mathematics). In JEE (Main) 2020, there were 75 questions all of which had to be answered by the candidates (25 questions each in Physics, Chemistry & Mathematics).

The exact pattern for NEET (UG) 2021 is yet to be announced. However, in view of the reduction of the syllabus by some boards across the country, the NEET (UG) 2021 question paper will also have options on the lines of JEE (Main).

